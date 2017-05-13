Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 May 2017

Search archive

Bunker seals $6mn Series A round

Matthew Neill 11 May 2017

San Francisco-based InsurTech start-up Bunker has secured a $6mn Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Omidyar Network, the company announced today.

The funding comes less than a year after the firm raised a $2mn seed round. It launched a beta version of its platform in October last year.

Other investors in the round include Comcast Ventures and Route 66 Ventures.

Rob Veres, a venture partner at Omidyar Network has joined the
Bunker board of directors as part...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π