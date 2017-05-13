Recent news:

Bunker seals $6mn Series A round

Matthew Neill 11 May 2017

San Francisco-based InsurTech start-up Bunker has secured a $6mn Series A funding round led by venture capital firm Omidyar Network, the company announced today.

The funding comes less than a year after the firm raised a $2mn seed round. It launched a beta version of its platform in October last year.

Other investors in the round include Comcast Ventures and Route 66 Ventures.

Rob Veres, a venture partner at Omidyar Network has joined the

Bunker board of directors as part...

