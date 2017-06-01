Recent news:

Builders Insurance gains AM Best upgrade

Ted Bunker 1 June 2017

AM Best has upgraded the financial strength rating of mutual captive Builders Insurance and its wholly owned subsidiaries to A from A- and the long-term issuer credit ratings to a from a-.

The rating agency has also revised the entities' outlook from stable to positive.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based group serves 18,000 policyholders throughout the southeast US, including trade contractors and commercial and residential construction companies.

"The outlooks are based on the group's strong capitalisation and the expectation of organic surplus...

