Recent news:

Bufkin leaving Hamilton amid US realignment

David Bull 3 March 2017

Barbara Bufkin has become the latest of Hamilton USA's start-up management team to leave the insurer as it continues to reposition itself under new CEO Seraina Macia, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Bufkin, who joined the Bermudian's fledgling US operations in September 2014 as executive vice president, business development, will officially part company with the carrier next month.

In a statement, a Hamilton spokesperson said that the former Guy Carpenter and Argo executive had played a "pivotal role" in Hamilton USA's growth and in developing and launching Attune, a technology-enabled small business platform, with AIG and Two Sigma.

Following a review and the redefinition of roles and responsibilities, the business development division was eliminated, the representative said.

The move comes after what the insurer described as "significant strides towards the goal of developing a data-enabled, flat insurance operation".

Factors in the decision included Hamilton USA's exit from non-strategic businesses, its move to a New York headquarters and progress at Attune, where James Hobson was named the joint venture's new CEO.

As previously revealed by this publication, Hamilton has exited a raft of programme business as the carrier has looked to refocus on the middle market and larger account space in the US under former AIG, XL and Zurich executive Macia (née Maag), who took over at the start of October.



The technology-enabled small business insurance platform Hamilton USA had been previously developing has now effectively transferred over to Attune, and there have also been a number of other organisational changes.

The company said that as part of its "evolving transformation" Bufkin's colleague, Julianna Muir, previously vice president for business development, has been moved to the new position of head of strategy and innovation.

Meanwhile, a trio of Hamilton USA employees with risk and analytic expertise have moved over to a new unit established by technology fund Two Sigma to support Hamilton, the spokesperson said.

"This transition gives them access to new resources and reinforces Two Sigma's commitment to the 'one-team' model that strengthens our partnership with them."

Principals of Two Sigma were part of the group of investors that backed Brian Duperreault in his buyout of the-then SAC Re to create Hamilton Re in 2013.

Under the new organisational structure, the responsibilities of executive vice president for underwriting Ed Pulkstenis at Attune and Hamilton USA will also change.

He will be tasked with "developing a new wave of underwriters who embrace mobile technology to support our distribution partners, regardless of where they are located", the representative said.

Bufkin's departure follows that of Conan Ward, who resigned as Hamilton USA's founding CEO in November 2015, and exits by several other members of the early management team since then.

They include Rick Koehler, who was president for middle markets and programmes; COO Bill Thygeson; and vice president of operations Angelo Fazio, who all left in late 2015.

More recently Steve Kelner left as executive vice president, chief analytics officer and chief risk officer last November, a month after former chief information officer Owen Williams took a similar position at Everest Re's US insurance arm.

In a statement provided by the Hamilton representative, Bufkin commented: "I believe that the lean, efficient, data-enabled operation that's being built at Hamilton USA will be the litmus test for success in today's digital world. I'm proud to have participated in the first phase of the platform's development."