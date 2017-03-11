Recent news:

Buffett should pick up AIG: KBW

Dan Ascher 10 March 2017

The resignation of AIG boss Peter Hancock was just the latest twist for the US insurance giant over recent weeks, but Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW) analysts led by Meyer Shields think they have the solution to its challenges: Warren Buffett.

In a research note released today, Shields and colleagues recommended that Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buy the beleaguered firm and put it under Peter Eastwood who cut his teeth as CEO of AIG's American property and casualty division before joining...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership