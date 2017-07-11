Recent news:

Buffett gifts $3.2bn to charitable foundations

Adam McNestrie 11 July 2017

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett has donated shares in the company worth $3.17bn to five charitable foundations including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Buffett converted 12,500 Class A shares into 18,750,000 Class B shares preparatory to gifting them, the company has said.

The other foundations that benefited were the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, the Sherwood Foundation, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

Buffett has now given more than 40 percent of his 2006 holdings to charity, and...

