2 March 2017

Brown & Brown wins $20mn to end Assured poaching case

Dan Ascher 2 March 2017

A poaching dispute between Florida-based broker AssuredPartners and national intermediary Brown & Brown has ended in a $20mn settlement bringing to a close another round of litigation between the two firms.

Assured agreed to hand over the money after a court in the Sunshine State blocked eight of its employees - who had defected from Daytona Beach-based Brown & Brown - from interacting with their former employer's clients.

In a preliminary decision in October last year, Seventh Circuit Judge Dennis...

