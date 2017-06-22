Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

22 June 2017

Brown & Brown picks up Nashville-based agency

Dan Ascher 22 June 2017

Listed US intermediary Brown & Brown has added another independent agency to its growing stable of broking houses with the acquisition of Spann Insurance.

The newly acquired business has revenue of roughly $3mn, Brown & Brown said.

Spann, which was family-owned, will become part of Brown & Brown's profit centre for Brentwood, Tennessee. That operation is overseen by the broker's regional president John Esposito.

The Spann team will join Brown & Brown's Nashville office, which is led by Ryan Rothrock...

