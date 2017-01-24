Recent news:

Brown & Brown just beats with 3.5% organic growth

Dan Ascher 23 January 2017

Broker and early reporter Brown & Brown has narrowly beaten Wall Street's expectations by delivering organic growth of 3.5 percent for the 2016 fourth quarter.

The US intermediary, which has significant retail and programme operations, delivered adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, just one cent ahead of the average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by MarketWatch. Adjusted earnings climbed 10.5 percent compared with the same period of 2015.

Total revenue rose 7.1 percent to $433.6mn for the quarter. The Daytona...

