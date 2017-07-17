Recent news:

Brown & Brown just beats as organic growth slows

Dan Ascher 17 July 2017

US broker and early reporter Brown & Brown kicked off the second quarter results reporting season by narrowly beating analyst estimates despite a slowdown in organic growth.

The intermediary reported Q2 organic revenues of $441.9mn, up 1.6 percent on the same period last year.

But the $435.1mn figure reported for the second quarter of 2016 represented growth of 2.6 percent compared to a year earlier for the Daytona Beach, Florida-based broker.

Net income for the most recent period was almost...

