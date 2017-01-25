Recent news:

Broking stalwarts launch Vizion venture

Charlie Thomas 25 January 2017

Former Bluefin CEO and chairman Chris Blackham and Chubb high net worth expert John Sims have combined forces to launch Vizion Insurance Brokers.



The broking venture aims to provide a regulated platform for brokers who want to start up their own business, and have their own equity and a clearly defined exit route.



The duo have brought Kennedys partner Trevor Davies on as a third member of the leadership team, along with ex-England rugby star centre and TV pundit Jeremy...

