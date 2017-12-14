Recent news:

Broker Qdos placed up for sale

Adam McNestrie and Bernard Goyder 14 December 2017

Insurance broker and consultancy Qdos Group has appointed EY to handle a sale of the business, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said that first round bids are due before the end of the year.

The business has projected 2017 Ebitda of £7.3mn ($9.8mn), but interested parties have been invited to bid based on a multiple of projected 2018 earnings of £11.0mn.

Qdos Group is currently majority-owned by Alfred Gordon, a Scottish entrepreneur.

The company is an integrated business services provider...

