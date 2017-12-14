Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

14 December 2017

Search archive

Broker Qdos placed up for sale

Adam McNestrie and Bernard Goyder 14 December 2017

Insurance broker and consultancy Qdos Group has appointed EY to handle a sale of the business, The Insurance Insider understands.

Sources said that first round bids are due before the end of the year.

The business has projected 2017 Ebitda of £7.3mn ($9.8mn), but interested parties have been invited to bid based on a multiple of projected 2018 earnings of £11.0mn.

Qdos Group is currently majority-owned by Alfred Gordon, a Scottish entrepreneur.

The company is an integrated business services provider...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π