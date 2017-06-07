Recent news:

Broker facilities take fire from carrier executives

Dan Ascher 7 June 2017

Insurance CEOs have slammed the use of broker facilities with Tokio Marine HCC boss saying delegating underwriting authority to intermediaries is "like giving the keys to the inmates" of an asylum.

Tokio CEO Christopher Williams said broker facilities were a "classic sign" of the soft market, speaking today during an S&P Global Ratings conference in New York.

But he said underwriters bare the blame for the proliferation of facilities in recent years, even when reinsurers are involved.

"The only way...

