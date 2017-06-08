Broker CEOs counter facility and commission critics

Insurance broker CEOs have rallied against criticism from senior carrier executives over the growing use of facilities and broader remuneration practices.
Marsh & McLennan Companies president and CEO Dan Glaser took issue with comments made yesterday at an S&P Global Ratings conference in New York, speaking at the continuing event today.
Tokio Marine HCC CEO Chris Williams had said broker facilities were a "classic sign" of the soft market, adding that handing over underwriting authority to intermediaries was "like giving...
