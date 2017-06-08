Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

8 June 2017

Search archive

Broker CEOs counter facility and commission critics

David Bull 8 June 2017

Insurance broker CEOs have rallied against criticism from senior carrier executives over the growing use of facilities and broader remuneration practices.

Marsh & McLennan Companies president and CEO Dan Glaser took issue with comments made yesterday at an S&P Global Ratings conference in New York, speaking at the continuing event today.

Tokio Marine HCC CEO Chris Williams had said broker facilities were a "classic sign" of the soft market, adding that handing over underwriting authority to intermediaries was "like giving...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π