Recent news:

Britannia P&I picks JLTs OFlaherty for Singapore branch

Bernard Goyder 5 December 2017

Britannia P&I has hired former JLT Middle East CEO John O'Flaherty to set up a new branch Singapore, as the mutual's manager, Tindall Riley, expands in Asia.

Britannia P&I is acquiring Pandisea in Singapore, its P&I correspondent in the port. Correspondents help P&I members with troubleshooting and support the claims handling process.

Britannia P&I has applied to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for a licence to write insurance.



Britannia P&I CEO Andrew Cutler told The Insurance Insider he expected...

