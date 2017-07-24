Recent news:

Brit takes Catlin legacy US yacht portfolio

Matthew Neill 24 July 2017

Brit Global Specialty USA has struck a deal with XL Catlin to secure the renewal rights of the legacy Catlin yacht portfolio in the country.

The agreement relates to legacy policies written by Catlin, prior to its acquisition by XL. Brit's yacht underwriters will service existing policies through to expiration, after which the carrier will offer renewal quotes for eligible customers.

The deal follows Brit's hires last year of Tom Carroll and Craig McGinnes as senior vice president of marine...

