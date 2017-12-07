Recent news:

Brits reinsurance arm relocates to Bermuda

John Hewitt Jones 7 December 2017

Brit is to relocate its Gibraltar-based reinsurance operation to Bermuda.

Brit Insurance (Gibraltar) PCC Limited will move to the island and rebrand to Brit Reinsurance (Bermuda) Limited, the insurer said in a statement.

Brit chief executive Matthew Wilson said the move came as the insurer focused on expanding its Bermuda platform and developing its US market operations.

Mark Allan, chief financial officer of Brit, said Bermuda's mature regulatory environment, Solvency II equivalence and access to talent were key to Brit...

