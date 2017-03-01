Recent news:

Brit launches US cyber team

Matthew Neill 1 March 2017

London market carrier Brit has hired Michael Carr as the head of its new US cyber and technology team.

Carr will be based in Chicago and will begin writing business through the Brit Global Specialty USA programme from April.

Brit said the launch of a US-based cyber team would help meeting the growing demand for cyber and technology products in the US small and medium-sized enterprise sector.

Carr joins the company from Argo Global, where he served as technology practice...

