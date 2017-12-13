Recent news:

Brit launches collateralised vehicle Sussex Re

Catrin Shi 13 December 2017

Lloyd's carrier Brit is to establish Sussex Capital, a Bermuda-based collateralised reinsurance vehicle with an initial $100mn of capacity.

Sussex Capital will provide collateralised capacity to Syndicate 2987 via special purpose insurer Sussex Re. It will write direct collateralised reinsurance while also providing collateralised reinsurance to Brit's reinsurance portfolio.

It will start writing business on 1 January and will be led by property cat specialist Julia Henderson, who co-launched Syndicate 2987's Bermuda office, according to her LinkedIn profile. Brit's head...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership