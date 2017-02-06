Recent news:

Brit hires programmes veteran

Charlie Thomas 6 February 2017

Tim Chesson has joined Brit Global Specialty USA from Axis Capital to become senior vice president of programmes.

Chesson will be based in Alpharetta, Georgia, and will report to Noreen Metcalfe. He will focus on writing property, casualty, package and miscellaneous lines to specialised US-based agencies.

With a focus on programme managers, written 100 percent on excess and surplus and admitted paper, the approach differs from - but is complementary to - Brit's current London-based managing general agency capabilities.

