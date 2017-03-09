Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 March 2017

Search archive

Brit expands Versutus sidecar to $150mn

Catrin Shi 9 March 2017

Brit has expanded the collateralised reinsurance capacity of its sidecar Versutus to $150mn, it announced today.

The increased capacity became effective on 1 January, and is a $40mn increase on the previous capacity level of $110mn. GC Securities acted as placement agent for the new preference shares issued by Versutus.

Brit launched Bermuda-domiciled Versutus in January 2015 to provide collateralised capacity to support the its property catastrophe treaty portfolio.

Versutus has a quota share agreement with Brit under which it...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π