Brit expands Versutus sidecar to $150mn

Catrin Shi 9 March 2017

Brit has expanded the collateralised reinsurance capacity of its sidecar Versutus to $150mn, it announced today.

The increased capacity became effective on 1 January, and is a $40mn increase on the previous capacity level of $110mn. GC Securities acted as placement agent for the new preference shares issued by Versutus.

Brit launched Bermuda-domiciled Versutus in January 2015 to provide collateralised capacity to support the its property catastrophe treaty portfolio.

Versutus has a quota share agreement with Brit under which it...

