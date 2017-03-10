Recent news:

Brit brings on Morrell from Beazley

Bernard Goyder 10 March 2017

Brit has recruited Beazley's James Morrell to become class underwriter for credit and political risks.

Morrell joined Beazley in 2012 from trade-credit giant Atradius.

A spokesperson for Brit confirmed the move. According to details on his LinkedIn.com profile, Morrell joined Brit last month and was a credit and political risk underwriter at Beazley.

Trade-credit insurance is used by companies to mitigate risks of such things as non-payment on contracts. Political risk insurance is used by banks, corporates and trading houses...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership