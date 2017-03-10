Brit brings on Morrell from Beazley

Brit has recruited Beazley's James Morrell to become class underwriter for credit and political risks.
Morrell joined Beazley in 2012 from trade-credit giant Atradius.
A spokesperson for Brit confirmed the move. According to details on his LinkedIn.com profile, Morrell joined Brit last month and was a credit and political risk underwriter at Beazley.
Trade-credit insurance is used by companies to mitigate risks of such things as non-payment on contracts. Political risk insurance is used by banks, corporates and trading houses...
