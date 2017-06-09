Brexit will trigger capital flight from London: JLT

London will see rapid capital flight if the UK government is unable to swiftly secure passporting rights into the EU, according to JLT International Network managing director Rory MacLeay.
At a Mapfre Global Risks conference in Granada, MacLeay said he believed the UK would experience a "shambolic" Brexit.
"There's no chance that we will be able to come to landing on issues like passporting by 2019," he said during a roundtable discussion at the event.
"There will be a flight...
