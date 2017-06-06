Recent news:

Brexit uncertainty a plus for financial services: Lilico

Matthew Neill 6 June 2017

The financial services sector stands to gain from the volatility caused by Brexit and needs to be alive to opportunities arising from uncertainty, according to Europe Economics executive director Andrew Lilico.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's London 100 event on 1 June, the economist argued the current changeable conditions had created a raft of trading opportunities for financial services firms.

However, Lilico added the sector appeared unaware of the chances available to it in the wake of Brexit.

"It seems...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership