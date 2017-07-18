Recent news:

Brexit can be catalyst to reposition London: White

Matthew Neill 18 July 2017

The London market should treat Brexit as a "catalyst to rethink where the future is" and pivot towards emerging markets, according to Marsh specialties CEO Roy White.

Speaking at the International Insurance Society's global insurance forum in London today, White said the (re)insurance industry was on track to "naturally follow" its clients, which are increasingly focusing their attention on developing economies.

"The future prosperity of London will depend upon our ability to seize emerging market opportunities," he said.

"It is...

