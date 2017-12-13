Recent news:

Bretton Woods gains FCA licence and Lloyd's entry

13 December 2017

Bretton Woods International has received its own licence from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the London market broker said today.

Bretton Woods has been trading for two years as appointed representative of Prospect Insurance Brokers. The intermediary has also become a registered Lloyd's broker.

"This latest step allows Bretton Woods to continue to develop and grow whilst providing a truly independent option to our clients for services with Lloyd's, as well as the wider company marketplace," the company said.

Bretton...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership