Recent news:

BP Marsh questions value of many InsurTech start-ups

Charlie Thomas 6 June 2017

London-listed venture capital and private-equity investor BP Marsh & Partners has yet to be won over by InsurTech start-ups looking for financing, despite a ramping up in pitches it receives.

Speaking to The Insurance Insider following the publication of its annual results, chief investment officer Dan Topping said that while the number of opportunities presented to BP Marsh was increasing, he has not seen much that appealed.

"We do see lots of opportunities but we struggle to see how they...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership