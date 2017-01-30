Recent news:

BP Marsh buys stake in Canadian casualty specialist

Catrin Shi 30 January 2017

Financial services investor BP Marsh has arranged to acquire a 30 percent stake in Canadian casualty specialist Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd (SSRU), the UK group announced today.



SSRU is a start-up specialty casualty underwriting agency, based in Toronto. It is led by CEO Stephen Stewart, formerly of Ironshore and Lombard, who founded the business in 2016.



The company targets the construction, manufacturing, onshore energy, public entity and transportation sectors.



In a stock exchange announcement, BP Marsh said it would...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership