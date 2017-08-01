Recent news:

Boorman joins Neon as financial lines head

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

Specialty (re)insurer Neon has hired Charles Boorman as its new head of financial lines business.

The underwriter joins the carrier from Probitas Syndicate 1492, where he previously held the same role for just over a year, according to LinkedIn.

Prior to that he spent 10 years with QBE, latterly also as financial lines head. Before joining QBE he spent six years at Aon specialising in commercial directors' and officers' business and private equity.

Neon also announced it has recruited Ian...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership