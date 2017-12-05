Recent news:

Boffey joins Zurich in distribution shakeup

Bernard Goyder 5 December 2017

Zurich has recruited a former Aviva distribution director to lead its coordination with UK retail brokers, in a set of changes that sharpens the distinction between the retail and commercial sides of its UK business.

Zurich said that Graham Boffey joins Zurich in the newly created role of head of UK distribution from KPMG, where he was a managing director and client lead partner for insurance.

Boffey worked at Aviva from 2000 to 2013.

The carrier said that Caroline Pritchard...

