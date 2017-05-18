Recent news:

Boardroom risk tops future concerns of UK business

Matthew Neill 18 May 2017

British businesses perceive boardroom risk as their top concern, according to a survey conducted by CNA Hardy.

In the carrier's inaugural Risk and Confidence Survey 46 percent of companies surveyed predicted risks at a director level - defined as fraud, corruption and poor governance issues, among others - would rise over the six months to autumn.

That was greater than the number of those worried about the political and economic situation.

CNA Hardy CEO Dave Brosnan said boards needed to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership