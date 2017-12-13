Recent news:

BMS Re US sets up solutions group under Conrad

13 December 2017

BMS Re US has established a technology and analytics-focused solutions group under Kirk Conrad, its chief strategy officer, and brought in a pair of specialists to bolster the effort.

Joining the group is Chang Liu, who was most recently catastrophe risk modelling and research director at XL Catlin. He previously held senior roles at Ace, Tokio Marine Technologies and RMS, BMS Re said.

Also, Bradley Parent came aboard as assistant vice president/actuary, moving from the Christopher Gross Consulting Group with...

