Blue Marble teams up with conservation group in LatAm

Dan Ascher 24 July 2017

Industry-backed microinsurer Blue Marble has teamed up with conservation group The Nature Conservancy to reduce the impact of climate change and increase coverage in Latin America.

The collaboration will see the two organisations seek to increase protection for small ranchers by combining trees with forage pasture and livestock.

The practice, known as silvopastoral farming, has been shown to increase milk production by up to 67 percent and meat production by more than 50 percent.

It also helps farmers diversify their...

