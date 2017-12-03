Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

3 December 2017

Search archive

Blue Capital Reinsurance predicts return boost from rate rises

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

Collateralised reinsurance provider Blue Capital Reinsurance predicted a median return of 14.9 percent for 2018, based on expectations of double-digit rate rises.

The New York-listed company said its mean expectation for the 2018 return, as measured by fully converted book value per share growth, is 9.1 percent.

This projected growth assumes loss-affected ceded and quota-share agreements will benefit from rate increases ranging from 15 percent to 25 percent in 2018, Blue Capital Reinsurance said.

Other agreements in the planned 2018...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π