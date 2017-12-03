Recent news:

Blue Capital Reinsurance predicts return boost from rate rises

Catrin Shi 1 December 2017

Collateralised reinsurance provider Blue Capital Reinsurance predicted a median return of 14.9 percent for 2018, based on expectations of double-digit rate rises.

The New York-listed company said its mean expectation for the 2018 return, as measured by fully converted book value per share growth, is 9.1 percent.

This projected growth assumes loss-affected ceded and quota-share agreements will benefit from rate increases ranging from 15 percent to 25 percent in 2018, Blue Capital Reinsurance said.

Other agreements in the planned 2018...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership