Recent news:

Blockchain initiative expands membership

Bernard Goyder 2 October 2017

Insurance industry blockchain initiative B3i is to more than double its membership, as reinsurers and brokers start to test the viability of the technology.

B3i is an alliance of reinsurance companies looking at ways to improve the efficiency of back office processing.

A blockchain is a type of shared database. Once data has been inputted it cannot be altered.

The latest companies to join B3i are AIA, AIG, Aon, Chubb, Covéa, Everest Re, Gen Re, Guy Carpenter and Marsh, JLT...

