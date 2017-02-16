Recent news:

Bishopsgate to enter international binders space

Laura Board 16 February 2017

Towergate's London market arm, Bishopsgate, is to enter the international binders market after hiring Simon Allport from James Hampden International, the company said today.

The decision to enter the new line was announced along with two other senior hires at the recently rebranded broker.

Allport, who will lead the new international binders division, led James Hampden International's delegated authority division, which operated across a number of different lines.

Dan Dunlop, another new hire, will focus on sport and specialist personal...

