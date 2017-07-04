Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 July 2017

Search archive

Bishopsgate raids Ed for binders and construction staff

Adam McNestrie 4 July 2017

Bishopsgate, the expansive London wholesale broking start-up that reports to David Ross, has hired a slew of senior staff from rival Ed including its London construction team, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is further understood that Jeff Bassett, a senior North American binders broker who handles the key Bass Underwriting account, has quit Ed to join Bishopsgate.

Sources said that Edouard Marron, managing director of construction for Lightyear Capital's broking platform, tendered his resignation last week. Four or five...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue July 2017/1

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π