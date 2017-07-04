Recent news:

Bishopsgate raids Ed for binders and construction staff

Adam McNestrie 4 July 2017

Bishopsgate, the expansive London wholesale broking start-up that reports to David Ross, has hired a slew of senior staff from rival Ed including its London construction team, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

It is further understood that Jeff Bassett, a senior North American binders broker who handles the key Bass Underwriting account, has quit Ed to join Bishopsgate.

Sources said that Edouard Marron, managing director of construction for Lightyear Capital's broking platform, tendered his resignation last week. Four or five...

