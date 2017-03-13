Recent news:

Bishopsgate lands Eds Gordon Newman as exec chairman

Laura Board 13 March 2017

Bishopsgate, the recently rebranded London market arm of broker Towergate, has appointed Gordon Newman as executive chairman with effect from 4 July.

Newman was CEO of Ed's London market operation, then known as CGNMB, until last year. He took up the role in November 2013 after the Lightyear Capital-backed broker acquired Newman, Martin & Buchan - the intermediary he co-founded and led.

The Insurance Insider reported last April that Newman would retire from his role at CGNMB to make way...

