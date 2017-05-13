Recent news:

Bill to preserve and reform NFIP emerges in House

Ted Bunker 11 May 2017

A measure extending the National Flood Insurance Program for five years may soon emerge in the US House of Representatives, where Republican leaders are circulating an outline of a bill to prevent the programme from expiring in September.

Among major provisions, the measure would require the use of reinsurance or other risk-transfer mechanisms by the programme, known as NFIP, to bolster its financial strength, according to a summary. In addition, the bill would encourage more private carriers to enter the market.

Other elements of the proposal to extend the government-subsidised programme would lower caps on annual premium increases to 15 percent from 18 percent, provide for removing properties with substantial repeat claims from the programme, create flood-damage savings accounts to help lower premiums, include language so that mortgage lenders can accept private policies as substitutes for NFIP cover, and improve both flood mapping and mitigation efforts.

Operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or Fema, the nearly 50-year-old NFIP entered the reinsurance market for the first time last fall with a pilot structure that was followed in December with the purchase of cover for 26 percent of losses between $4bn and $8bn during 2017. The government agency paid about $150mn to a group of 25 reinsurers through broker Guy Carpenter.

The NFIP collected more than $3.4bn in 2015 and has over 5 million policies in force. Last year, 68 percent covered single-family homes, 21 percent were for condominiums and 5 percent covered businesses. The average 2015 premium was $663.

But the programme owes over $24bn to the US Treasury, mainly from claims related to Hurricanes Katrina in 2005 and Sandy in 2012, and is in danger of expiring if Congress fails to pass a reauthorizing measure that the Trump administration will accept.

Republicans have led demands to bundle provisions to improve the NFIP's financial strength and open the flood market to more private carrier participation.

On the Senate side of Capitol Hill, a measure to reauthorise NFIP proposed by Senators Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana Republican, and Kristen Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, would renew the programme for 10 years and would also require the use of reinsurance or other risk transfer mechanisms by Fema.

But critics have assailed the Senators' proposal's provisions regarding private flood insurance, saying it raises fresh barriers to entry in the potentially lucrative market. Some have pointed to surcharges and fees stipulated for non-NFIP cover while others have faulted a provision that would bar homeowners in high-risk flood zones from substituting private for NFIP policies.

The proposed Senate measure calls for a "gradual" pace of easing homeowner subsidies to "preserve the availability and affordability of flood insurance coverage for all consumers" and avoid enabling private carriers to skim off the best risks.

Many proponents of NFIP reform, as well as Fema administrators, have pressed for greater participation by private carriers both to broaden choice for insureds and to ease the financial strain on the programme. It paid out over $2bn in claims last year in Louisiana alone.