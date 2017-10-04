Recent news:

Biba sets up Servca medical indemnity scheme

Bernard Goyder 4 October 2017

The British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has established a route for retail brokers to place challenging medical indemnity risks into Lloyd's, through the intermediary Servca, the trade body said today.

The arrangement will give Biba members to access Lloyd's primary and excess markets for both standard and distressed medical cases.

Biba is the UK's largest association of insurance brokers, with around 2,000 member companies.

Mike Hallam, head of technical services at Biba said: "Our members and their medical professional clients...

