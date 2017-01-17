Biba calls for UK to retain single market access

Trade representative body the British Insurance Brokers' Association (Biba) has urged the UK government to negotiate continued access to the EU single market post-Brexit on either a total or sectoral basis.
Speaking during the launch of the Biba manifesto for 2017 at the Houses of Parliament today, chief executive Steve White also called for at least a five-year transition period after the country leaves the EU and a solution for EU workers working in the UK insurance industry.
He said:...
