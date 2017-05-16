Recent news:

BHSI UK and Southern Europe hires casualty head

Charlie Thomas 16 May 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has hired Martin Leeks as its new head of casualty for UK and Southern Europe, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Leeks joins from Mitsui Sumitomo, where he was class underwriter for UK liabilities for almost six years. Prior to this, he held roles at Chartis (AIG), Ace Europe and Zurich.

Sources told this publication that the arrival of Leeks coincides with BHSI's entry into the public and products liability and employer's liability markets in the UK,...

