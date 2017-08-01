Recent news:

BHSI opens Dublin office

Matthew Neill 1 August 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has opted to establish a new office in Dublin as part of the expansion of its UK and Southern Europe division.

The new base will be led by former MS Amlin Ireland underwriting and distribution manager Cormac McNamara, who has been hired as BHSI's P&C manager in the country.

The company did not specify whether the office will be a capitalised entity or if the move was related to the UK's decision to leave the...

