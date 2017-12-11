Recent news:

BHSI lines up AIGs Cerase as Dubai chief

Adam McNestrie 11 December 2017

Alessandro Cerase is set to leave AIG to become head of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI)'s Dubai branch when it secures regulatory approval, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Cerase is currently global head of energy and engineered risk at AIG, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is also an oil and petrochemical product line executive, his profile shows.

BHSI, which is expanding its footprint globally, is understood to have applied for approval to establish a presence in the emirate.

The...

