Recent news:

BHSI grew to $1.3bn in premium in 2016: Buffett

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) expanded its premium volume by 40 percent to reach $1.3bn in 2016, according to Warren Buffett.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett said that the company, launched in 2014, was "destined to become one of the world's leading P&C insurers".

Berkshire Hathaway had expected significant losses in the early years from the specialty insurance operation while divisional CEO Peter Eastwood built the personnel and infrastructure needed for a worldwide operation, Buffet said.

"Instead, he...

