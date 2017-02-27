Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

Search archive

BHSI grew to $1.3bn in premium in 2016: Buffett

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) expanded its premium volume by 40 percent to reach $1.3bn in 2016, according to Warren Buffett.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Buffett said that the company, launched in 2014, was "destined to become one of the world's leading P&C insurers".

Berkshire Hathaway had expected significant losses in the early years from the specialty insurance operation while divisional CEO Peter Eastwood built the personnel and infrastructure needed for a worldwide operation, Buffet said.

"Instead, he...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π