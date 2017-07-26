Recent news:

BHSI appoints professional lines heads for Southern Europe

Charlie Thomas 26 July 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has entered the professional indemnity, cyber and financial lines markets in Southern Europe, the carrier announced today.

BHSI UK and Southern Europe has hired Vanessa Maxwell as head of professional indemnity and cyber insurance and Tom Dilley as head of financial lines for its Southern European operations.

Maxwell joins from AIG, where she spent 15 years, most recently as head of professional liability, cyber and commercial institutions in the UK.

Prior to that she was...

