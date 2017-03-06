Recent news:

BHSI adds Asia A&H offering

Matthew Neill 6 March 2017

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has entered the Asian accident and health (A&H) market.

The company said it had added group personal accident, corporate travel and expatriate medical cover to the products it offers in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Kok Leong Koo has been hired as underwriting manager for A&H based in Singapore, while Janus Law was appointed as assistant vice president for A&H in Hong Kong.

The company also said it will launch the A&H products in Macau in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership