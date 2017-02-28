Recent news:

BGC Partners completes Besso acquisition

Matthew Neill 28 February 2017

US interdealer and real estate broker BGC Partners has announced the completion of its purchase of independent London market intermediary Besso.

In December The Insurance Insider revealed BGC was likely to win the race for Besso. In January, the company said it had agreed to acquire 100 percent of the broker in a deal valued at as much as £70.5mn ($87.6mn) in cash and stock.

BP Marsh announced the disposal of its 37.94 percent stake in the company on 4...

