Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Search archive

Bermudians top line growth subsides

Bernard Goyder 1 August 2017

Top line growth slowed at Bermuda-based (re)insurers in the second quarter, with carriers proceeding cautiously in a bleak pricing environment.

Across the six biggest listed Bermudian (re)insurers, gross written premium (GWP) grew by 5.0 percent on a weighted average basis, down from 13.6 percent in the second quarter of last year.

Click to enlarge The aggregate wrote $8.9bn of business in the quarter, a 41 percent increase on the level in Q2 2013.

Top line growth was muted in both...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:
This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π