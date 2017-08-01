Recent news:

Bermudians top line growth subsides

Bernard Goyder 1 August 2017

Top line growth slowed at Bermuda-based (re)insurers in the second quarter, with carriers proceeding cautiously in a bleak pricing environment.

Across the six biggest listed Bermudian (re)insurers, gross written premium (GWP) grew by 5.0 percent on a weighted average basis, down from 13.6 percent in the second quarter of last year.

Click to enlarge The aggregate wrote $8.9bn of business in the quarter, a 41 percent increase on the level in Q2 2013.

Top line growth was muted in both...

