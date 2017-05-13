Recent news:

Bermudians profit cut 5% by cat, Ogden hits: S&P

Ted Bunker 12 May 2017

Bermuda's (re)insurers took a collective hit in the first quarter as the surprisingly-large Ogden rate adjustment and a surge in US catastrophe losses drove a nearly 5 percent drop in net income, Standard & Poor's (S&P) said in a report.

Collectively the Bermudians' combined ratio deteriorated 3.3 points to 94.0 percent, including a benefit of 2.7 points from reserve releases, 2.8 points less than in the first period of 2016.

Net premiums written inched up 0.4 percent to about $12.65bn,...

