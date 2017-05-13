Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

13 May 2017

Search archive

Bermudians profit cut 5% by cat, Ogden hits: S&P

Ted Bunker 12 May 2017

Bermuda's (re)insurers took a collective hit in the first quarter as the surprisingly-large Ogden rate adjustment and a surge in US catastrophe losses drove a nearly 5 percent drop in net income, Standard & Poor's (S&P) said in a report.

Collectively the Bermudians' combined ratio deteriorated 3.3 points to 94.0 percent, including a benefit of 2.7 points from reserve releases, 2.8 points less than in the first period of 2016.

Net premiums written inched up 0.4 percent to about $12.65bn,...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π