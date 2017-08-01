Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

1 August 2017

Bermudians post healthy returns in low cat quarter

Iulia Ciutina 1 August 2017

Bermuda-based carriers generated high single-digit operating returns on equity (RoE) in the second quarter of the year as a benign level of cat losses allowed underwriting margins to widen.

The aggregate operating RoE was 8.7 percent for the period, up 3.5 percentage points from the same quarter of last year and in line with the five-year average.

Click to enlarge But despite being an improvement relative to the Q2 2016 results, operating RoEs this quarter were the lowest since 2011,...

This article was published as part of issue August 2017/1

